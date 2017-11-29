Conor McGregor’s Life ‘Could be in Very, Very Serious Danger’ According to Irish Reporter

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor’s alleged involvement in an ‘assault’ at a Dublin bar on Monday night could have ‘really serious’ consequences

According to reports, a man in his 50’s with ‘close links’ to a well-known convicted drug dealer was punched twice in the face. The incident happened following his intervention when a man believed to be Conor McGregor attempted to assault another male. The man in his 50’s is said to be ‘completely innocent’ with ‘no involvement in criminality’.

Further details have surfaced which claim that the older man McGregor was alleged to have hit is the father of a well-known Dublin gangster. Independent.ie claimed that a ‘well-known celebrity’ was involved in an altercation with an associate of a man by the name of Graham “Wig” Whelan with various sources claiming that man was Conor McGregor.

Hours after the incident, McGregor posted a video with his face covered to his official Instagram page with the caption “The Celebrity” which was a reference to the article published by Independent.ie.

Irish investigative crime reporter Paul Williams discussed the incident on Newstalk Breakfast, an Irish radio where he serves as co-host. Considered an expert on Dublin crime although criticized for his perceived sensationalism at times, Williams’ assessment is very worrying for the 29-year-old Dubliner:

“This is really serious, and I’m wearing my old veteran crime reporter hat here. Conor McGregor is potentially in very, very serious danger – I’ve heard that from my sources, and just looking at the lay of the land currently. I think it’s incredibly unprecedented.

“He has ended up crossing swords, accidentally or whatever, with some very heavy people. Or some people who are related to some very, very heavy people that could pose a serious threat to his safety and maybe even his life – and I don’t say that lightly. I think it’s unprecedented that an international sporting icon could be found to be dragged down by organized crime in this country.

“And these people, you have to remember – as I keep saying – they don’t care, they don’t have parameters, they don’t have boundaries, they don’t discriminate between whether you’re an international sporting icon or just a man on the street. They shoot you, they injure you, they do whatever they want to do.”

Williams also claimed that the Irish Police force, An Garda Síochána, will be approaching McGregor to inform him that he may be in danger:

“I think it’s extraordinary. And I think in the next 24-48 hours, I believe that An Garda Síochána will be approaching Conor McGregor and saying to him, ‘By the way, we just want to officially inform you that potentially your safety is at risk.’

“I think it’s an extraordinary state of affairs. And watch this space.”