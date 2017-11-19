Nadia Kassem is Targeting Paige VanZant at 125 [VIDEO]

Nadia Kassem had a memorable UFC debut in Sydney, Australia on Saturday night and is aiming high for her next appearance inside the Octagon

“I would love to fight Paige VanZant at 125 (pounds),” Kassem told MMAjunkie. “She beat Alex previously, I just beat her tonight, and I feel like that would make the most sense.”

Kassem missed weight for the 115-pound contest and feels that the strawweight division may afford her the best opportunity to show her true potential:

“I tried my best,” Kassem said. “I stopped sweating in the sauna. I was in there all night, cutting water weight for a whole day. … Everyone feels like crap in the sauna. Sweatsuit on, the boys are sweating, and I’m not. That scares me.”

While claiming that her weight cut was “not professional,” she was happy to grab the win in front of a home crowd:

“It was an awesome feeling getting a win,” Kassem said. “I was attacking the (submissions), going for everything. My heart was on the line. I wanted to prove a point that I’m here to stay.”

Kassem also spoke to Submission Radio regarding her win. You can watch that interview above.