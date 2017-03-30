UFC Fight Night 110: Dan Hooker vs. Ross Pearson added to Auckland Event

Adam Haynes
June’s UFC Fight Night 110 lineup has received a boost with a lightweight bout between Dan Hooker and Ross Pearson announced for the event. 

Auckland-born Hooker announced the bout with Pearson on his Instagram page on Wednesday:

It's official @danhangman vs Ross Pearson in a lightweight contest an UFC Auckland!!!

A post shared by Dan "Hangman" Hooker (@danhangman) on

UFC Fight Night 110 is scheduled for June 10 at Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, airing on FS1 following early prelims on UFC Fight Pass. The order of fights and times have yet to be announced.

Hooker will fight at lightweight for the first time since August 2013 and has fought at 145 pounds for the entirety of his six-fight career in the UFC. “Hangman” most recently lost to Jason Knight by way of unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 101 in November last year.

Pearson was the winner of season 9 of “The Ultimate Fighter”. “The Real Deal” will be looking to change fortunes in New Zealand’s capital city following a three-fight skid which has seen losses to Stevie Ray, Jorge Masvidal and Will Brooks. Pearson incredibly fought five times in the UFC in 2016, making him the most active athlete in the promotion last year.

As it stands, UFC Fight Night 110 is as follows:

Mark Hunt vs. Derrick Lewis
Derek Brunson vs. Daniel Kelly
Joseph Benavidez vs. Ben Nguyen
Ashkan Mokhtarian vs. John Moraga
Dan Hooker vs. Ross Pearson

