UFC Fight Night 112: Clay Guida vs. Erik Koch Scheduled for Oklahoma City

Adam Haynes
Clay Guida and Erik Koch will fight a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night 112 in Oklahoma City on June 25, according to UFC Tonight’s report on Wednesday.

Guida will be hoping to reverse fortunes following a two-fight skid at featherweight, where he has amassed a record of 3-4. A return to the 155-pound division will signal his first fight at lightweight since his lost to Gray Maynard in 2012. Guida’s most recent appearance came at UFC 199 where he fell to a knockout loss to Brian Ortega.

Koch has not fought since last May at UFC Fight Night 88, where he earned a win by way of submission over Shane Campbell. At 7 years younger than Guida, the 28-year-old has pulled out of two consecutive booking due to injury.

UFC Fight Night 112 is scheduled for June 25 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

While no main event has been confirmed, UFC Fight Night 112 as it stands is as follows:

Featherweight B.J. Penn vs. Dennis Siver
Middleweight Tim Boetsch vs. Johny Hendricks
Light Heavyweight Josh Stansbury vs. Jeremy Kimball
Women’s Strawweight Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish
Women’s Strawweight Carla Esparza vs. Maryna Moroz
Lightweight Clay Guida vs. Erik Koch

