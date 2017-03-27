Bellator 178: Ilima Macfarlane and Jessica Middleton Face Off in Co-Main Event

Bellator 178 now has a women’s flyweight bout between Ilima Macfarlane and Jessica Middleton as the co-main event.

Bellator officials announced on Monday that Macfarlane and Middleton will go toe-to-toe on April 21 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Macfarlane is 4-0 in Bellator, having been signed by the organization following an emphatic 10-second knockout in her pro-debut. The 26-year-old Californian is deemed a hot prospect in women’s MMA.

Middleton, who is also unbeaten in pro-MMA, is co-headlining the event despite being a mere nine months into her professional career. The 28-year-old is 2-0, having signed her professional contract with Bellator.

Bellator 178 takes place April 21 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn, and will air on Spike TV.