2017 World MMA Awards: Full List of Nominees

The 2017 World MMA Awards nominees were announced by Fighters Only on Monday.
The ceremony is scheduled for March 2nd, at the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas.
The full list of the 2017 World MMA Awards nominees are as follows:
Charles ‘Mask’ Lewis Fighter of the Year
Michael Bisping
Donald Cerrone
Cody Garbrandt
Conor McGregor
Stipe Miocic
Female Fighter of the Year
Cris Cyborg
Angela Hill
Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Angela Lee
Amanda Nunes
Breakthrough Fighter of the Year
Yair Rodriguez
Cody Garbrandt
Doo Ho Choi
Derrick Lewis
Michael Page
International Fighter of the Year
Michael Bisping
Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Conor McGregor
Gegard Mousasi
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Fight of the Year
Robbie Lawler vs. Carlos Condit (UFC 195)
Cub Swanson vs. Choo Ho Choi (UFC 206)
Michael Bisping vs. Anderson Silva (UFN 84)
Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2 (UFC 202)
Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson (Bellator 165)
Knockout of the Year
Anthony Johnson (vs. Glover Teixeira, UFC 202)
Landon Vannata (vs. John Makdessi, UFC 206)
Michael Page (vs. Cyborg Santos, Bellator 158)
Yair Rodriguez (vs. Andre Fili, UFC 197)
Michael Chandler (vs. Pitbull Freire, Bellator 157)
Submission of the Year
Ben Rothwell (vs. Josh Barnett, UFC on FOX 18)
Nate Diaz (vs. Conor McGregor, UFC 196)
Miesha Tate (vs. Holly Holm, UFC 196)
MacKenzie Dern (vs. Montana Stewart, Legacy 61)
Thiago Moises (vs. David Catillo, RFA 35)
Comeback of the Year
Michael Bisping (vs. Anderson Silva, UFN 84)
Nate Diaz (vs. Conor McGregor, UFC 196)
Dan Henderson (vs. Hector Lombard, UFC 199)
Miesha Tate (vs. Holly Holm, UFC 196)
Dominick Cruz (Career)
Upset of the Year
Michael Bisping (vs. Luke Rockhold, UFC 199)
Bryan Barberna (vs. Warlley Alves, UFC on FOX 18)
Joe Taimanglo (vs. Darrion Caldwell, Bellator 159)
Brandon Moreno (vs. Louis Smolka, UFN 96)
Zac Riley (vs. Hugo Viana, RFA 34)
Shawn Tompkins Coach of the Year
Jason Parillo
Din Thomas
John Kavanagh
Marcus Marinelli
Greg Jackson
Trainer of the Year
Jake Bonacci (S&C coach)
Mike Dolce (Nutrionist)
Lawrence Herrera (S&C coach)
Loren Landow (S&C coach)
George Lockhart (Nutrionist)
Gym of the Year
American Top Team
SBG Ireland
Jackson-Wink Arena
American Kickboxing Academy
Team Alpha Male
Referee of the Year
Marc Goddard
Herb Dean
John McCarthy
Yves Lavigne
Leon Roberts
Ringcard Girl of the Year
Arianny Celeste
Brittney Palmer
Mercedes Terrell
Carly Baker
Jhenny Andrade
Leading Man
Dana White
Scott Coker
Victor Cui
Marc Ratner
Jeff Novitzky
Best Promotion
UFC
Bellator MMA
One Championship
KSW
Legacy
Personality of the Year
Joe Rogan
Jimmy Smith
Jon Anik
Matt Serra
Brendan Schaub
Analyst of the Year
Brian Stann
Dan Hardy
Robin Black
Chael Sonnen
Dominick Cruz
Best MMA Programming
UFC Embedded
Ultimate Fighter
Lookin’ for a Fight
The MMA Hour
UFC Breakdown
MMA Media Source of the Year
MMA Junkie
MMA Fighting
Bloody Elbow
Sherdog
Flocombat
MMA Journalist of the Year
Ariel Helwani
Shaun Al-Shatti
Brett Okamoto
Ben Fowlkes
Karin Zidan
MMA Clothing and Equipment Brand of the Year
Hayabusa
Bad Boy
Virus
Everlast
Venum