UFC 218 Embedded Episode 2: Max Holloway Hits Aldo at the Mall

With UFC 218 a matter of days away, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway goes shopping while former champion Jose Aldo reflects on his slip into the ‘comfort zone’

The cameras caught up with Holloway as he visited the Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, Michigan, taking the time to visit the store which shares its name with this weekend’s opponent at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The Hawaiian also took some time to visit the axe throwing range and allow himself some downtime ahead of the biggest bout in the 145-pound division.

Aldo and esteemed coach André Pederneiras were in a more serious mood, discussing the career of “Scarface” to date and his iconic status in his home country of Brazil.

Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou also make appearances in the feature, with the latter of the two running into a certain Anderson Silva. The Cameroonian heavyweight grabbed a photo with the Brazilian legend.