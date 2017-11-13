44-Year-Old Oscar De La Hoya Says he Will KO Conor McGregor Inside 2 Rounds

The “Golden Boy” has been ‘secretly training’ in order to land a fight with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor – a fight he does not believe will go past 2 rounds

De La Hoya, currently the CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, has not fought since losing a welterweight bout to Filipino superstar Manny Pacquiao in 2009. The 1992 Olympic gold medalist claims to be ready to step back through the ropes, however, with Conor McGregor the only man he is willing to lace up for:

“You know I’m competitive,” De La Hoya said, speaking on DashRadio (h/t The Mac Life). “You know I still have it in me. I’ve been secretly training. Secretly training. I’m faster than ever and stronger than ever. I know I could take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I’ll come back for that fight. Two rounds.

“Just one more. I’m calling him out. Two rounds. That’s all I need. That’s all I’m going to say.”

De La Hoya has, unsurprisingly and categorically, ruled out a fight inside the octagon:

“He’s a big Irishman,” De La Hoya said. “He’s the king. He’s the king. Hey, let’s get it straight: in the cage, he would freakin’ destroy me. He would destroy me!

“No, [we have to fight] in the ring.”