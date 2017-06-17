Rafael dos Anjos Decisions Tarec Saffiedine For Welterweight Debut Victory

Kicking us off on the main card is the welterweight debut of former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who takes on Tarec Saffiedine.

Round 1:

Saffiedine starts things off with a few nice high kicks but “RDA” responds with a hard body kick. Saffiedine gets the fight to the ground with a quick takedown but Dos Anjos gets in a deep Kimura attempt. The Brazilian was unable to control the body, however, so Saffiedine wiggled free.

They stand up, still clinched, and exchange knees. Dos Anjos gets a takedown of his own and establishes side control while pinning Saffiedine against the cage. Another Kimura attempt from “RDA” but Saffiedine wiggles free again and stands up. They separate but Dos Anjos stay son him hard.

The round ends with Dos Anjos throwing nice shots at Saffiedine who is against the cage.

Round 2:

Dos Anjos begins the round with intense pressure that forces Saffiedine to back up. The Brazilian is able to pin Saffiedine against the cage and tee off. Inside the clinch, “RDA” lands some nice knees and elbows but Saffiedine is able to get separation.

Saffiedine is able to respond with a few hooks and leg kicks but his energy seems to be too depleted to put anything behind them. “RDA” then lands a few hard shots to Saffiedine’s chin so Saffiedine responds with a failed takedown attempt. The round comes to a close with “RDA” pressuring Saffiedine against the cage.

Round 3:

More pressure from “RDA” to open the round and he lands some hard body shots. He’s able to keep this up into the latter portion of the round but Saffiedine responds with only a few selected shots.

Saffiedine initiates the clinch but it’s Dos Anjos who lands the body shots as he throws in some nasty knees. Saffiedine then drops level to go for a takedown but “RDA” is having none of it. “RDA” then locks in a standing guillotine but Saffiedine gets free. The round ends with the pair exchanging hard shots and ensuing a brawl.

Official Result: Rafael dos Anjos def. Tarec Saffiedine via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)