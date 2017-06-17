Rafael dos Anjos Decisions Tarec Saffiedine For Welterweight Debut Victory

By
Jose Munoz
-
0
Rafael dos Anjos
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Kicking us off on the main card is the welterweight debut of former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who takes on Tarec Saffiedine.

Round 1:

Saffiedine starts things off with a few nice high kicks but “RDA” responds with a hard body kick. Saffiedine gets the fight to the ground with a quick takedown but Dos Anjos gets in a deep Kimura attempt. The Brazilian was unable to control the body, however, so Saffiedine wiggled free.

They stand up, still clinched, and exchange knees. Dos Anjos gets a takedown of his own and establishes side control while pinning Saffiedine against the cage. Another Kimura attempt from “RDA” but Saffiedine wiggles free again and stands up. They separate but Dos Anjos stay son him hard.

The round ends with Dos Anjos throwing nice shots at Saffiedine who is against the cage.

Round 2:

Dos Anjos begins the round with intense pressure that forces Saffiedine to back up. The Brazilian is able to pin Saffiedine against the cage and tee off. Inside the clinch, “RDA” lands some nice knees and elbows but Saffiedine is able to get separation.

Saffiedine is able to respond with a few hooks and leg kicks but his energy seems to be too depleted to put anything behind them. “RDA” then lands a few hard shots to Saffiedine’s chin so Saffiedine responds with a failed takedown attempt. The round comes to a close with “RDA” pressuring Saffiedine against the cage.

Round 3:

More pressure from “RDA” to open the round and he lands some hard body shots. He’s able to keep this up into the latter portion of the round but Saffiedine responds with only a few selected shots.

Saffiedine initiates the clinch but it’s Dos Anjos who lands the body shots as he throws in some nasty knees. Saffiedine then drops level to go for a takedown but “RDA” is having none of it. “RDA” then locks in a standing guillotine but Saffiedine gets free. The round ends with the pair exchanging hard shots and ensuing a brawl.

Official Result: Rafael dos Anjos def. Tarec Saffiedine via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Latest MMA News

Marcin Tybura Earns Decision Win Over Andrei Arlovski

0
In our co-main event of the evening, top-ranked heavyweights Andrei Arlovski and Marcin Tybura go to war inside the Octagon. Round 1: Arlovski lands the first...
Colby Covington

Colby Covington Takes Home Decision Win Over Dong Hyun Kim With Wrestling Clinic

0
Next up on the main card, a welterweight clash between Dong Hyun Kim and Colby Covington. Round 1: Covington opens with a high kick attempt that...
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos Decisions Tarec Saffiedine For Welterweight Debut Victory

0
Kicking us off on the main card is the welterweight debut of former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who takes on Tarec Saffiedine. Round 1: Saffiedine...

UFC Fight Night 111 Preliminary Results

0
The UFC's Fight Night 111 event got underway early this morning today (Sat. June 17, 2017) from Kallang, Singapore. Before the action on the...
Matt Hughes

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes Airlifted Following Truck Collision With Train (UPDATED)

1
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer Matt Hughes has been airlifted following a collision. UFC President Dana White broke the news to ESPN. White...
Holly Holm

Coach: Holly Holm’s Fight Against Bethe Correia is More do Than Die

0
In a "do or die" situation, there's one person who believes Holly Holm can pull through. Holm is facing a fourth straight loss when she...
Mauro Ranallo

Showtime Reveals Broadcast Team For McGregor vs. Mayweather

0
"Mamma Mia!" The broadcast team for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is official. There has been a lot of speculation regarding Showtime's broadcast team for...
Dana White

Dana White Says McGregor-Mayweather Can Reach 5 Million PPV Buys

2
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has high hopes for the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather pay-per-view (PPV). When McGregor vs. Mayweather was announced,...
video

Time to Get Real About UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia

0
While the rest of the world discusses Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather for another three months, the UFC machine must go on. That means UFC...
video

UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore Weigh-In Results, Video

0
Weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 111 went down earlier from Singapore, as Holly Holm and Bethe Correia made their main event fight official. The entire...
Load more