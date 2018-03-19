5 Takeaways From UFC London

2 The better fighter doesn’t always win

The night’s most memorable moment occurred when Paul Craig pulled off one of the most amazing comebacks in UFC history. Facing an undefeated and highly-touted prospect in Magomed Ankalaev, Craig entered the contest as the biggest underdog on the card. The oddsmakers had it right, as Ankalaev controlled the fight and was on his way to picking up a victory on the judges’ scorecards. What happened next was nothing short of miraculous.

After being outstruck and outgrappled for the better part of three rounds, Craig appeared to have accepted defeat as Ankalaev held a dominant half-guard position in the final 10 seconds of the contest. In a split second, Ankalaev became completely powerless, caught in a triangle choke which Craig maneuvered out of thin air. It’s hard to blame the newcomer for tapping to such a tight chokehold, but the timing was very unfortunate (4:59, rd. 3). On the bright side, the 25-year-old Dagestani fighter has all the tools to be a serious contender in the 205-lb. division. He appears to be on the right path. Hopefully he learned a valuable lesson from this costly mistake.

On the other hand, Craig may have gained a lot of fans over the weekend, but his time in the UFC is limited. He had never lost a fight before joining the UFC, but recent losses to Khalil Rountree and Tyson Pedro exposed Craig’s shortcomings as a striker. It will be interesting to see if the submission-artist is offered a new contract after his astonishing victory in London.