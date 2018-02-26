5 Takeaways From UFC Orlando

5 Mike Perry needs to evolve as a striker

Over Perry’s last few bouts, it’s become increasingly clear that his headhunting ways will not be effective at the highest-level. Max Griffin absolutely picked Perry apart on Saturday, handing “Platinum” his third loss in 5 bouts. The fight unfolded in a very similar manner to Perry’s previous fight against Santiago Ponzinibbio. Perry’s biggest problem is that he’s constantly waiting for an opening to land a one-punch knockout. He needs to realize that against elite competition, he has to create those openings rather than wait for them. Of course, Perry has serious power in his hands and is never out of a fight, but he doesn’t give himself much of a chance to win on the scorecards.

On the bright side, Perry exhibited some impressive grappling in a scramble at the end of round 1. Furthermore, he also showed off improved cardio, although his conditioning could still use some work. Perry is only 26 and possesses all the tools to carve out a long and successful UFC career, he just needs to make some fundamental changes to his game plan.