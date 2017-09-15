50 Cent Claims he Could Beat Conor McGregor in a Streetfight

Heavyweight rapper 50 Cent claims that he would have too much for UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a one on one

“50 Cent is a b*tch!,” was the seemingly out of context declaration from the brash Irishman during the Brooklyn leg of the Mayweather vs. McGregor press conference tour.

While many were unsure of why McGregor chose to target the rapper, the general assumption was that he was singled out due to his relationship with Floyd Mayweather Jr. The rapper, born Curtis James Jackson III, has had a rocky relationship with the 40-year-old boxer, even challenging him to prove he was literate by reading an entire page of a “Harry Potter” book. Jackson claimed he would donate $750,000 dollars to charity if his challenge was accepted.

50 Cent recently appeared on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen show and discussed his “beef” with McGregor:

“He [Conor McGregor] just got out there,” the rapper said. “I was like, this fool didn’t know if he was fighting Floyd or me,” said 50. Where did that come from, you know? But he was doing his job. He was putting on a show and making sure everybody was paying attention.”

Cohen asked the hip hop star if he thought he could “take him”:

“In the street? Yeah! Come on. He weighs 150 pounds man”