Chris Weidman Contemplates Move to Light Heavyweight Division

Chris Weidman isn’t giving up on the idea that he can become UFC middleweight champion again.

But the recently-turned 33-year-old is also a realist.

Weidman, who snapped a three-fight losing skid when he submitted Kelvin Gastelum last month, could see a change in weight classes if things in the 185-pound division do not clear up quickly.

“My goal is to be the champ and there’s no way of me getting to have the belt for two years or more just based on other people taking their time with taking fights,” Weidman said during an interview with Submission Radio. “It’s a weird place to be, it’s not interesting. If things don’t change, I want to maybe think about going to 205. We’ll see.”

Weidman believes the light heavyweight division is “thinner” in terms of title contenders. Jon Jones recently won back that belt with a finish vs. Daniel Cormier.

“I don’t know how many guys that are up in the Top-5 that they’re shooting to fight for the title soon,” he added. “If there’s a clear picture to a title at 205, then I would consider it.”

If all of that does come to fruition, it could lead to a possible battle of New York natives between Weidman and Jones.