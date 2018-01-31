UFC 220 Medical Suspensions: Three Fighters Get 60-Day Sits

Medical suspensions from the UFC 220 card have been released.

On Jan. 20, UFC 220 took place inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Stipe Miocic retained his UFC heavyweight title in a dominating unanimous decision victory over Francis Ngannou. As a result of the bout, Ngannou has been medically suspended for 30 days.

The co-main event also featured a championship bout. UFC light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier mauled Volkan Oezdemir for a second-round TKO victory. DC walked out of the bout unscathed, but Oezdemir will be forced to sit for 45 days.

Three fighters were hit with the lengthiest suspensions on the entire card. Shane Burgos, Sabah Homasi, and Gleison Tibau were given 60-day sits.

The List

Peep the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAFighting.com):

Shane Burgos: Suspended 60 days

Sabah Homasi: Suspended 60 days

Gleison Tibau: Suspended 60 days

Volkan Oezdemir: Suspended 45 days

Thomas Almeida: Suspended 45 days

Dan Ige: Suspended 45 days

Francis Ngannou: Suspended 30 days

Calvin Kattar: Suspended 30 days

Gian Villante: Suspended 30 days

Enrique Barzola: Suspended 30 days

