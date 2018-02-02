Coach to Dana White: Uriah Hall Almost Died For Your Organization

Uriah Hall’s coach Eric Nicksick isn’t thrilled with how Dana White responded to his fighter’s life-threatening weight cutting mishap.

Hall was supposed to meet Vitor Belfort last month in St. Louis, Missouri. It was set to be the final bout in Belfort’s professional mixed martial arts career. Before he could step on the scale, Hall collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

Hall later revealed he had a mini heart attack and seizure. White claimed he was told Hall was out drinking close to fight night and said the middleweight doesn’t take his career too seriously. Hall denied those claims.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Nicksick had a message for White:

“It’s tough, especially when your employer is the first one to bag on you. I think what really hurt me was, this guy almost died for your organization.”

Hall Isn’t Pleased

He went on to say that Hall didn’t take too kindly to White’s response.

“Uriah was upset. He’s like, ‘I thought me and Dana were friends.’ (I said), ‘Yeah, maybe, but you (expletive) with that dude’s money. So don’t get all upset about it thinking you guys were all chummy. At the end of the day, none of us get paid, (and) it was an eight-week camp. But my guy’s alive.”

