Valentina Shevchenko Hoping to Earn Title Shot After UFC Belem

Valentina Shevchenko believes the stars can align to grant her a women’s flyweight title bout soon.

Tonight (Feb. 3), “Bullet” will take on newcomer Priscila Cachoeira in the co-main event of UFC Belem. The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 is set to broadcast the action.

MMAFighting.com caught up with Shevchenko before her bout. “Bullet” said she doesn’t feel the pressure of being viewed as the gold standard of the women’s 125-pound division:

“Not at all, because I know exactly my job. I must go to into this fight and win this fight. This is what I want. I’m very happy that I will have my first fight in the new 125 division. I’ve put all my focus on it and I’ve prepared as best as I can. I’m just waiting for Saturday to show the best that I have.”

Title Shot On The Horizon?

When asked about a potential title shot, Shevchenko sounded optimistic.

“I really hope so. My line of thought is that I’m a fighter and I’m ready to fight everyone. If people think that I’m ready for the title shot after my first fight at 125 then I’m ready to do it.”

Sound off in the comments. Do you think Shevchenko will get a title opportunity with a win tonight?