Fabricio Werdum Returns to Commentary For UFC Spanish Broadcast

Fabricio Werdum finally has his job back as the color commentator for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Spanish broadcast.

Werdum lost the job back in 2016. This stemmed from negative comments he made about the Reebok deal. The promotion felt “Vai Cavalo” wasn’t representing them the way they wanted him to.

After a meeting with UFC President Dana White, Werdum is back in the booth. He expressed his joy during a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour:”

”Yes, I’m happy about this because I love this job. It’s not just about money. For money too, but it’s my work. I love this work. The first time I go to the TV for commentary I no like it because I have a fight coming up and I didn’t wanna do that, but now I love this. I love TV because it’s in Spanish, for all Latin America, for USA in FOX Desportes, and I’m fluent in Spanish, I’m very comfort with that. I love this.”

Werdum returns to action on March 17. He will take on Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC London.

Sound off in the comments below. Did the UFC do the right thing by bringing back Werdum to the UFC Spanish broadcast booth?