A.J. McKee Calls James Gallagher a ‘Little Sh*t’ Who Needs to be Slapped

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
A.J. McKee
Image Credit: Bellator MMA's YouTube page

A.J. McKee wants to get his hands on James Gallagher inside a Bellator cage some day.

McKee and Gallagher are two rising featherweights that have developed a bit of a beef. After a victory back in February, Gallagher called McKee a “p*ssy” who was next. That didn’t sit well with “The Mercenary.”

During a recent appearance on BJ Penn Radio, McKee explained why he feels Gallagher’s disrespect is crossing the line:

“I want to fight Gallagher regardless of whether he wins or loses. That little sh*t needs to be slapped in the mouth. It’s not really a genuine dislike, it’s just a matter of respect. He’s a little disrespectful dude. At Anthony [Taylor’s] fight, when we were in Dublin, he was just feeling big, you know? He pushed Anthony, started his little conversation with Anthony and walked up to me and said ‘you’re next, p*ssy.’ And I said ‘remember those words, you’re going to regret them.’ That’s some disrespectful stuff. Then he ended up on national television calling me a p*ssy. I mean sh*t, where I grew up, you call me a p*ssy on the street, I’m going to clap you in the mouth right then and there. That’s just a man’s instinct, you know? That’s confrontation, you’re challenging a man’s manhood.”

A.J. McKee

