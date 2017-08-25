A.J. McKee Cruises to Decision Win Over Blair Tugman at Bellator 182

Fernando Quiles Jr.
A.J. McKee
A.J. McKee easily dispatched of Blair Tugman tonight (Aug. 25).

McKee and Tugman did battle inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. The bout was featured on the main card of Bellator 182.

McKee missed a spin kick to the body. Tugman caught a kick, but couldn’t capitalize. He went for a takedown, but it was stuffed. McKee put the pressure on and scored a takedown. As Tugman got up, McKee connected with a knee. Tugman got back to his feet, but couldn’t do much before the horn sounded.

At the start of the second stanza, McKee threw out kicks to keep his opponent at bay. He missed a spinning backfist. A kick to the body connected for McKee. A jab snapped Tugman’s head back. McKee blitzed his opponent with kicks. Tugma went for a takedown, but couldn’t get it.

Tugman’s nose was bloodied up in the final frame. He stuffed a takedown and blood was seen pouring out from Tugman. A choke attempt was there for Tugman, but Mckee popped his head out and was in top control. The final bell later sounded and the decision was academic.

Final Result: A.J. McKee def. Blair Tugman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

