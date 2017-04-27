A.J. McKee: ‘I Plan on Being The Youngest Champ Ever’

A.J. McKee isn’t afraid to express his aspirations.

McKee is a top prospect in Bellator’s featherweight division. The “Mercenary” has a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 8-0. He opened up a lot of eyes in his last bout. McKee knocked out Dominic Mazzotta via head kick in the first round at Bellator 178.

Having just turned 22 years of age, McKee told MMAJunkie.com that he wants to become the youngest major champion in the history of the sport: