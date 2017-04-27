A.J. McKee: ‘I Plan on Being The Youngest Champ Ever’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
A.J. McKee
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

A.J. McKee isn’t afraid to express his aspirations.

McKee is a top prospect in Bellator’s featherweight division. The “Mercenary” has a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 8-0. He opened up a lot of eyes in his last bout. McKee knocked out Dominic Mazzotta via head kick in the first round at Bellator 178.

Having just turned 22 years of age, McKee told MMAJunkie.com that he wants to become the youngest major champion in the history of the sport:

“This is just the beginning. That’s one record of many records I plan on breaking. I plan on being the youngest champ ever. Jon Jones was 23 when he did it, so I’ve got a full year to beat that coming from April. (I also want to keep) being undefeated, keep that 0 and be the (Floyd) Mayweather of MMA. Just keep breaking records. I just kind of had a point to prove. I started to get bored training every day for months and months at a time. … It gets boring. You get burnt out. You don’t feel like training. You don’t feel like doing it anymore. But I’m still in there, even if I don’t feel like doing it. Just really locking down and having that motivation was key to this camp. I’m looking forward to moving forward and getting some big fights and moving forward and getting that belt around my waist.”

