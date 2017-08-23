A.J. McKee on MMA: ‘You Gotta Make The People Happy’

A.J. McKee believes that entertaining fans is crucial to the success of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters.

McKee will compete this Friday night (Aug. 25) inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY for Bellator 182. He’ll take on Blair Tugman.

In a recent interview with MMAMania.com, McKee explained how entertainment plays a huge role in MMA:

“It’s an entertainment thing just as much as it is a sport, you know? You gotta make the people happy, the people will make the organization happy, and the organization will make you happy. That’s supply and demand.”

With the big Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather pay-per-view taking place a day after Bellator 182, McKee is hoping more fight fans tune in to see him compete as well as watch the rest of the card.

“I hope it brings more views, you know? I hope that since it is free, it is on Spike, and it is the day before one of the biggest fights of our time right now, man I hope it brings more views. More views, more people I get to entertain, and more shows for me to put on.”