A.J. McKee Ready to ‘Pick Brandon Phillips Apart & Put Him Down’

A.J. McKee is stepping back inside the Bellator cage less than two months since his last bout. His opponent will be Brandon Phillips, who recently fought for World Series of Fighting.

“Mercenary” has yet to suffer a loss in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He told MMAWeekly.com that he is still growing:

“The last fight (against Ray Wood in December) didn’t go as planned, but there was a lot going on with that fight. I still went in there and fought and came out with a win. It was good to know even on my worse day I can pull through and come out with the W.”

McKee is feeling confident going into the seventh bout of his career. He said the key to victory is to not rush things and counter-strike his opponent.

“He’s 5’6” with a 59″ reach, so I’ve got the height and reach advantage. I’ve got to stay long and keep him away and make him come to me. Just pick him apart if he tries to get to me and put him down.”

Bellator 171 will take place this Friday night (Jan. 27) inside the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas. The main event of the card features a catchweight bout between Melvin Guillard and Chidi Njokuani.