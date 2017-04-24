A.J. McKee Says he is Now ‘100 Percent on Board’ With His MMA Career

A.J. McKee says he is ready to mature and put all of his efforts into mixed martial arts (MMA).

McKee opened a lot of eyes on Friday night (April 21). The 22-year-old featherweight prospect made it clear that he’s on the verge of contender status with his emphatic head kick knockout of Dominic Mazzotta. The win improved McKee’s record to 8-0.

“The Mercenary” spoke to the media after the fight and admitted he was partying more than he should as an MMA prospect. He said now is the time to buckle down and be fully committed to his career (via MMAJunkie.com):