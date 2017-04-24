A.J. McKee Says he is Now ‘100 Percent on Board’ With His MMA Career

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
A.J. McKee
Image Credit: Bellator MMA's YouTube page

A.J. McKee says he is ready to mature and put all of his efforts into mixed martial arts (MMA).

McKee opened a lot of eyes on Friday night (April 21). The 22-year-old featherweight prospect made it clear that he’s on the verge of contender status with his emphatic head kick knockout of Dominic Mazzotta. The win improved McKee’s record to 8-0.

“The Mercenary” spoke to the media after the fight and admitted he was partying more than he should as an MMA prospect. He said now is the time to buckle down and be fully committed to his career (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I told you guys if I didn’t knock him out in the first I was going to submit him in the second. Honestly, this is just me getting serious now, locking down and really focusing on my career. This is my life. This is my career. This is what I do for a living — just being 100 percent on board now, training like an animal and putting in that work every day. It was always what I wanted to, but wanting it faster than I think I was ready for. Just living that double life, you know — being a normal 22-year-old, you go to the club, hang out with your friends. I should be in college right now, you know? Instead I’m in the gym every day putting in work, grinding, because that’s my job.”

