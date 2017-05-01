A.J. McKee Says James Gallagher ‘Barked up The Wrong Tree’

A.J. McKee and James Gallagher aren’t exactly chummy with one another.

In fact, the two rising Bellator featherweight prospects have developed a bit of a beef. After his Bellator 173 victory over Kirill Medvedovsky, Gallagher called McKee a “f*cking p*ssy” and said he was next. Gallagher is set to battle Chinzo Machida at Bellator 180 on June 24.

McKee is coming off a first-round head kick knockout over Dominic Mazzotta at Bellator 178. He told MMAJunkie.com that the knockout has Gallagher running scared: