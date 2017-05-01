A.J. McKee Says James Gallagher ‘Barked up The Wrong Tree’

A.J. McKee and James Gallagher aren’t exactly chummy with one another.
In fact, the two rising Bellator featherweight prospects have developed a bit of a beef. After his Bellator 173 victory over Kirill Medvedovsky, Gallagher called McKee a “f*cking p*ssy” and said he was next. Gallagher is set to battle Chinzo Machida at Bellator 180 on June 24.
McKee is coming off a first-round head kick knockout over Dominic Mazzotta at Bellator 178. He told MMAJunkie.com that the knockout has Gallagher running scared:
“I see him as a joke. To even think he’s ready for title contention or belts is funny. At first he was calling me out, saying that he wants to fight me. Then I go (knock out Mazzotta) and all of a sudden he doesn’t want to fight me anymore? That’s funny to me; that shows that fear. He barked up the wrong tree. One of my quotes for him is, ‘You got a dog barking up a tree while the lion’s climbing it.’ He knows there’s a lion in front of him, and he’s still just a little puppy dog. At the end of the day, Patricio ‘Pitbull,’ he’s the one with that belt, so he’s the one I’m looking forward to fighting most.”