A.J. McKee Says James Gallagher is Scared For Taking Another Fight

A.J. McKee and James Gallagher clearly have some business to attend to.
Last night (April 21), McKee took on Dominic Mazzotta as part of the Bellator 178 card. McKee shuts the lights off Mazzotta in the first round with a head kick. The knockout victory sent a clear message to Bellator’s featherweight division. That message being, the prospect is looking to become a contender.
Back in February, Gallagher blasted McKee after his submission win over Kirill Medvedovsky. He went as far as to call McKee a “p*ssy” and said that he was next.
McKee isn’t one to hold his tongue and he responded to Gallagher after his victory:
“The ‘Mercenary’s’ back. I was getting bored when I didn’t have a fight, partying a little you know, I am only 22, dropped out of college. You know, that college lifestyle isn’t really for me. I knew what I had to do and now I am completely focused and ready to go. It’s my time. James Gallagher called me out, so I am just being a businessman and whooping the guy who called me out on national television. The fact that he went and signed another contract to fight someone else just tells me that he’s scared.”