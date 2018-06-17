Aaron Chalmers Calls Out Mike Jackson For Bellator MMA Showdown, Jackson Responds

It looks like Mike Jackson could be preparing for life outside of the Octagon.

The 1-1 UFC fighter who defeated former WWE Superstar Phil “CM Punk” Brooks via unanimous decision at UFC 225 last Saturday night, is being called out by undefeated 4-0 Bellator MMA contender Aaron Chalmers.

Chalmers, who recently collected his fourth straight win (all finishes) at Bellator 200 a few weeks ago, defeating Ash Griffiths via technical submission in the first round, took to Twitter to announce that he has requested a fight against “The Truth” from Bellator MMA executives.

“We have asked for the Jackson fight,” wrote Chalmers via his official Twitter page on Saturday. “There is a guy who is 5-1 in Bellator who we have also asked for next, so let’s see,” he finished.

While Jackson did pick up a win in his second UFC outing last weekend in Chicago, he made the mistake of irritating the UFC President in the process.

Dana White spoke about his plans to get rid of Jackson despite the fact that he won when discussing the Jackson-Punk fight at the official UFC 225 post-fight press conference last Saturday night.

“I don’t know what that guy did for a living before we gave him the shot, but whatever it was, he needs to go back and do that again,” White said of Jackson. “He’s 0-2 as far as I’m concerned.”

If Jackson is, in fact, a free agent from a contractual standpoint, it looks like he has an opponent waiting for him inside the Bellator MMA cage. The aforementioned Chalmers tweet was followed up by a second post, which tagged Bellator MMA President Scott Coker and other promotional executives and read: “If you want it Mike Jackson, then let’s have it, tagged #GetTheBag.”

This caught the attention of a confused Mike Jackson.

“What is it that I want,” questioned Jackson in a response tweeted out Saturday afternoon. “Who are you?”

What followed after this was a series of back-and-forth tweets between the two (see below), which included the two discussing who spoke about the other first, as well as Chalmers taking some shots at Jackson with a Michael Jackson parody tweet and a comment about “British wankas.”

We have asked for the Jackson fight there is a guy who is 5-1 in bellator who we have also asked for next, so let’s see https://t.co/gezGYtfqAX — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) June 16, 2018

1) what is it that I want?

2) who are you? https://t.co/orPhATWTkx — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) June 16, 2018

You messaged me first you muppet https://t.co/ayWxvYpQ7Q — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) June 16, 2018

Oh, so that's what we're doing? Did you not mention my name first? "We have asked for the Jackson fight…" And "muppet"? Is that supposed to offend me? https://t.co/2I0aCKhiPx — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) June 16, 2018

I said I’ve asked for the fight you tweeted me so I replied let’s do it? I thought you had some intelligence to put 2 tweets together https://t.co/ZPm9rmyeMe — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) June 16, 2018

When Michael Jackson pretends to want it.. but then changes his mind pic.twitter.com/3AJFaLlbqL — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) June 16, 2018

Now, I have the British wankas coming at me… pic.twitter.com/FyWAcDpIJF — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) June 16, 2018

Do you think a Jackson-Chalmers fight in Bellator MMA is a reality? Sound off in the Comments section below.