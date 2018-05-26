Aaron Chalmers Impresses In His Bellator Debut

Aaron Chalmers made a successful debut for Bellator on Friday night, after he submitted his opponent Ash Griffiths in 1:55 of round 1 at landmark event, Bellator 200.

Much has been said about the meteoric rise of former reality TV star Aaron Chalmers within the sport of mixed martial arts, with many fans claiming that he is undeserving of his opportunity, but the man known as “The Joker” continues to prove his doubters wrong. The atmosphere inside the Wembley Arena was electric and Chalmers soaked up this energy to put on a show for the fans and celebrity guests, such as 50 Cent and Chris Pratt at cage side.

Chalmers brought a huge amount of support to the Wembley Arena including his Geordie Shore co-stars who were also in attendance. After a flurry of exchanges between Griffiths and Chalmers, Chalmers successfully landed a right hook stumbling Ash Griffiths. Aaron Chalmers seized his opportunity and sank in a standing guillotine choke. As soon as Chalmers clamped down and locked in the choke, it was the beginning of the end for his opponent. Griffiths was choked unconscious earning Chalmers the submission victory taking his record to 4-0.

During the buildup to Bellator 200, Aaron Chalmers confirmed to us during our exclusive interview that he would not be returning to his former organisation BAMMA after his bout at Bellator 200. It was first believed that BAMMA had granted Aaron Chalmers a conditional one-fight release deal enabling him to compete at Bellator 200, but Chalmers is now a fully fledged Bellator fighter, and he aims to continue his impressive start to his MMA career with the American organisation.

During the Bellator 200 post-fight media scrum, Chalmers confirmed that he is looking to return to action in October, and with a potential fight with Kevin “Baby Slice” Ferguson Jr. in the near future, Aaron Chalmers mixed martial arts career looks bright.

Who do you think Aaron Chalmers should take on next?