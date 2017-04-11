Aaron Highfill Feels Experience is Key to Victory Against Dewayne Diggs (Exclusive)

Aaron Highfill is gearing up for his second bout in less than a month.

This Saturday night (April 15), Highfill will do battle with Dewayne Diggs at Shamrock FC 287. The action takes place inside the Lumiere Place Casino in St. Louis, Missouri. Highfill recently fought on March 24 in a losing effort to Jake Lindsey. He’s confident he can turn things around.

Speaking with MMANews.com‘s very own Tim Thompson, Highfill said his edge in experience could be the difference maker against Diggs:

“I have a lot more experience than Dewayne and I feel like that’ll play a big factor too. I take that into consideration that he may be a little bit stronger than me. But if that is the case, I think my experience will make up for that.”

Highfill is a busy man. Outside of the cage, he has work and school to focus on. With the summer approaching, Highfill sees an opportunity to be more active as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.

“I’m looking to fight as much as I can, especially in the summer time. I work full time and go to school at night, two nights a week. So in the summer time I’m off from school. I’d like to fight once or twice this summer, especially with the long layoff. That’s why I jumped right over (to have two fights in a month), I’ve been plagued by injuries since I turned pro.”

You can listen to the full interview below: