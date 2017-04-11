Aaron Highfill Feels Experience is Key to Victory Against Dewayne Diggs (Exclusive)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Aaron Highfill
Image Credit: Shamrock FC

Aaron Highfill is gearing up for his second bout in less than a month.

This Saturday night (April 15), Highfill will do battle with Dewayne Diggs at Shamrock FC 287. The action takes place inside the Lumiere Place Casino in St. Louis, Missouri. Highfill recently fought on March 24 in a losing effort to Jake Lindsey. He’s confident he can turn things around.

Speaking with MMANews.com‘s very own Tim Thompson, Highfill said his edge in experience could be the difference maker against Diggs:

“I have a lot more experience than Dewayne and I feel like that’ll play a big factor too. I take that into consideration that he may be a little bit stronger than me. But if that is the case, I think my experience will make up for that.”

Highfill is a busy man. Outside of the cage, he has work and school to focus on. With the summer approaching, Highfill sees an opportunity to be more active as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.

“I’m looking to fight as much as I can, especially in the summer time. I work full time and go to school at night, two nights a week. So in the summer time I’m off from school. I’d like to fight once or twice this summer, especially with the long layoff. That’s why I jumped right over (to have two fights in a month), I’ve been plagued by injuries since I turned pro.”

You can listen to the full interview below:

LATEST NEWS

UFC 211: Jessica Agular to Face Cortney Casey in Dallas

0
Jessica Aguilar will try to secure her first UFC win this May when she faces Cortney Casey at UFC 211. Aguilar (19-5), a former Bellator...
video

Michelle Waterson’s Fighting Career Began Thanks to Donald Cerrone

0
Michelle Waterson was already around MMA before she actually got into the real fight game. Waterson, who meets Rose Namajunas this Saturday night in the...
Aaron Highfill

Aaron Highfill Feels Experience is Key to Victory Against Dewayne Diggs (Exclusive)

0
Aaron Highfill is gearing up for his second bout in less than a month. This Saturday night (April 15), Highfill will do battle with Dewayne...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier on UFC 210 Weigh-In Drama: ‘People Love Conspiracy’

0
Daniel Cormier made 205 pounds during his second UFC 210 weigh-in attempt and "towel-gate" ran wild. This past Saturday night (April 8), Cormier successfully defended...
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson Welcomes Title Bout With Cody Garbrandt

0
Demetrious Johnson isn't shying away from a potential bout against Cody Garbrandt. Despite being in different weight classes, Garbrandt expressed interest in fighting "Mighty Mouse"...