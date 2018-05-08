Aaron Pico Says He’ll be Ready For Title Shot When Bellator Calls

Aaron Pico is young in his mixed martial arts career, but he doesn’t lack confidence.

Pico is set to take on Lee Morrison on the main card of Bellator 199. The action takes place this Saturday night (May 12). It’ll be Pico’s fourth professional MMA bout.

Pico entered the world of MMA with a ton of hype due to his wrestling background. In his debut, he was finished in 24 seconds by Zach Freeman. While the outcome seemed disastrous, Pico has gone on to win his next two bouts in devastating fashion. He earned a 37-second TKO win over Shane Krutchen in his last outing.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Pico said he feels ready for a title opportunity anytime Bellator gives him the call:

“I’m not going to go on camera saying, ‘I need to do this, I deserve this, I deserve that. No. For me, when my time comes and I get that phone call, I’ll be ready for a world title. But all I can control right now is becoming the best fighter in the world. Slowly and slowly, I’ll inch my way up. And when I get that phone call saying, ‘Hey, you’re fighting for a world title,’ I’ll be ready, trust me.”

Bellator 199 will take place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. In the main event, Ryan Bader and Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal will square off in a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix match-up. The co-main event will see Jon Fitch make his Bellator debut against Paul Daley. Plus, Cheick Kongo takes on Javy Ayala and Adam Piccolotti meets Carrington Banks.

MMANews.com will provide you with live coverage of Bellator 199 from the prelims to the main card. We’ll be posting a live stream of the prelims. The action will transition over to the Paramount Network for the main card.

Do you think Aaron Pico will ever compete for Bellator gold?