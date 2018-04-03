Aaron Pico Returns at Bellator 199

Top prospect Aaron Pico has his next fight lined up under the Bellator MMA banner.

The Viacom owned promotion told MMAJunkie that Pico is slated to take on Lee Morrison at Bellator 199. The promotion has yet to officially announce this fight.

This event is looking to be stacked, but it was noted in the report that this bout would serve on the preliminary card and not the main card.

Pico comes into this fight with a 2-1 pro-MMA record. He picked up a win over Shane Krutchen with a body punch at Bellator 192 in January after earning a first-round stoppage against Justin Linn at Bellator 183.



Pico was famously submitted by Zach Freeman in his promotional debut at Bellator 180, which marked his first fight as a pro-MMA fighter.



On the flip side, Morrison makes his promotional debut after picking up a four-fight win streak.

Bellator 199 is set to take place on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.



The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.



Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader vs. Muhammed Lawal will serve as the headliner while Paul Daley vs. Jon Fitch in a welterweight bout will serve as the co-main event.



The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this upcoming event. Here is the updated card:

Ryan Bader vs. Muhammed Lawal



Paul Daley vs. Jon Fitch



Javy Ayala vs. Cheick Kongo



Lee Morrison vs. Aaron Pico

