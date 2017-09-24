Aaron Pico Shows Skills in Knocking Out Justin Linn

Aaron Pico got a second chance to make a first impression Saturday night at Bellator 183.

The super-prospect knocked out Justin Linn with a perfectly-placed hook, earning his first career win inside the cage. Pico was defeated earlier this year in his debut in a stunning upset.

“First of all, hats off to Justin. He’s a great competitor and I knew it was going to be a tough fight,” Pico said. “It feels good fighting at 145 pounds. This is my natural weight and it felt great. I’m going to have to watch the replay of this fight because I’m not even sure how I hit him, it was just very instinctual.

Pico credited those who train with him and help prepare him in California. That includes his work at American Kickboxing Academy, as many of those teammates sounded off on Twitter after the performance.

“I always knew that I had very powerful hands and I’m not being cocky, I’m just confident because I spar with some of the best boxers in the world over at Team Bodyshop in Long Beach,” Pico said. “The key to this fight was just relaxing because I knew that as long as I was relaxed in there, my skill-set was going to show.”

How bout a second chance to make a first impression!!!! Go Cheeks!!!!! @AaronPicoUSA — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 24, 2017