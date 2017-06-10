Aaron Pico to James Gallagher: ‘You’re Running Your Mouth & You’re Not Taking The Fight’

Aaron Pico is growing tired of James Gallagher’s trash talk.

Right now, Gallagher is involved in a beef with fellow Bellator featherweight A.J. McKee. Pico and McKee are fellow American wrestlers and SoCal natives.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Pico said Gallagher needs to put up or shut up.

“James Gallagher needs to fight A.J. McKee, stop running his mouth and finally grab his nuts and fight. It fires me up when people, for example, James Gallagher said certain things and he won’t take the fight. The guy has a bunch of confidence in himself and I don’t blame him, but for me, the fight was presented to him to fight me. His management team, his coach said ‘let’s pump on the breaks on this a little bit,’ So when you’re running your mouth and you’re not taking the fight, that’s kinda, that’s not cool.”