Aaron Pico to James Gallagher: ‘You’re Running Your Mouth & You’re Not Taking The Fight’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Aaron Pico
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Aaron Pico is growing tired of James Gallagher’s trash talk.

Right now, Gallagher is involved in a beef with fellow Bellator featherweight A.J. McKee. Pico and McKee are fellow American wrestlers and SoCal natives.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Pico said Gallagher needs to put up or shut up.

“James Gallagher needs to fight A.J. McKee, stop running his mouth and finally grab his nuts and fight. It fires me up when people, for example, James Gallagher said certain things and he won’t take the fight. The guy has a bunch of confidence in himself and I don’t blame him, but for me, the fight was presented to him to fight me. His management team, his coach said ‘let’s pump on the breaks on this a little bit,’ So when you’re running your mouth and you’re not taking the fight, that’s kinda, that’s not cool.”

Latest MMA News

Aaron Pico

Aaron Pico to James Gallagher: ‘You’re Running Your Mouth & You’re Not Taking The...

0
Aaron Pico is growing tired of James Gallagher's trash talk. Right now, Gallagher is involved in a beef with fellow Bellator featherweight A.J. McKee. Pico...
Ben Askren

Ben Askren Shows Support For Demetrious Johnson Speaking Out Against UFC

0
Ben Askren is sticking up for Demetrious Johnson in his spat with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Johnson has said that UFC President Dana White...
Damien Brown

Damien Brown Dismisses Idea of Testing Free Agency

0
Don't tell Damien Brown about free agency. Brown began his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career back in 2010. He entered the Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Dana White

Dana White Denies Demetrious Johnson’s Bullying Accusations

2
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White didn't take long to deliver a response to Demetrious Johnson. "Mighty Mouse" is the reigning UFC flyweight champion...
Jose Aldo

Max Holloway on Jose Aldo: ‘I’m Sure He’ll do Many More Great Things’

0
Max Holloway is showing respect to Jose Aldo, who he defeated to capture the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title. In a statement delivered...
John Moraga

John Moraga Admits he Was Concerned Over UFC Future

0
John Moraga knows he's fighting for his job in 2017. Moraga was once considered one of the best flyweights in the world, even getting a...
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum: ‘I Feel All The Pressure is Going to be on Chris Weidman’

1
Kelvin Gastelum isn't oblivious to the pressures that Chris Weidman is facing right now. After being an undefeated Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion with...
Lorenz Larkin

Lorenz Larkin on Rory MacDonald’s Health Warning: ‘How Corny Was That?’

1
Lorenz Larkin isn't taking too kindly to Rory MacDonald's warning to Bellator's welterweight division. Following his submission victory over Paul Daley, MacDonald said he was...
Stevie Ray

Stevie Ray On Fighting Out UFC Contract: “You’ve Got to Go Where the Money...

0
When lightweight Stevie Ray steps into the octagon at UFC Glasgow on July 16, he'll be taking a big risk. Facing Paul Felder, Ray...
Ian McCall

USADA Grants Ian McCall Retroactive TUE, Clearing Him of Violation

0
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has given Ian McCall a retroactive Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE). McCall was set to compete at UFC 208 back in February...
Load more