ABC Comes Down on Rafael Carvalho for Bellator 176 Incident

By
Dana Becker
-
1

The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC) has fined Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho $5,000 for leaping out of the cage this past weekend.

The ABC was in charge of the event as it took place in Italy. Carvalho finished Melvin Manhoef in the main event of Bellator 176, which aired on Spike.

Carvalho was already deducted the fine from his fight purse even before he left the country.

“That happened, but I didn’t understand why because it wasn’t in the contract or anything like that,” Carvalho told MMA Fighting. “I don’t understand why I was fined. We will see what we can do about it. I’ll talk to my lawyer and tell him everything that’s happened, show him the contract, and see what happens.”

