ABC President Believes Darren Till’s Coaches Are Going to Get Him Killed

People are still talking about the bad weight cut that Darren Till had to go under for his latest fight.

This was the big story even before the rising prospect stepped foot inside the Octagon under the UFC banner for his welterweight headliner against former title contender Stephen Thompson.

Till missed weight the day before the fight and had to stay below 188 pounds until a few hours before the fight in order for the commission to sanction it. He originally weighed in three pounds heavier than the maximum welterweight limit, which is 171.

During a recent interview with MMAJunkie about the incident, the Association of Boxing Commissions President, Mike Mazzulli gave his take and was simply appalled by not only the situation but the video of it that has surfaced in the days after the whole ordeal.

According to the ABC President, Till’s team should be suspended for not stepping in to stop Till from the weight cut.

“I was appalled seeing seven people sit there and push this kid to the point where he lost his vision,” Mazzulli said. “They should suspend those corner people that tried to help him cut that kind of weight.”

“They think it’s OK to do what they did to that kid?” Mazzulli said. “They’re going to get him killed. Right now, I am so upset at this whole industry.”

It all worked out for Till as he was able to pick up a unanimous decision win over former title contender in the main event of UFC Liverpool event that aired live on FOX Sports 1 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England last weekend.



“You’re going to be sitting there with a girlfriend, with parents, who lost their kid to something so stupid, for no apparent reason. What’s going to happen is you’re going to have a mother and a father losing their child over weight-cutting to fight – not in a fight.”

