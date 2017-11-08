Abel Trujillo on John Makdessi: ‘It’s a Gimme Fight’

Abel Trujillo doesn’t believe his bout with John Makdessi will be the toss-up many are expecting.

The bout will take place inside the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. It’ll be part of the UFC on FOX 26 card. Both men are coming off losses where they were finished.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Trujillo was dismissive of Makdessi as an opponent:

“Listen, it’s a gimme fight. It’s going to be a fatality. First round. Listen, I’m going to (expletive) this boy up. If he makes it out the first round, which I don’t see, then he’s out of there the second.”