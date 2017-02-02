Abel Trujillo: ‘You Can Expect me to Hurt James Vick as Bad as I Can’

If it’s violence you want, Abel Trujillo plans on delivering.

This Saturday night (Feb. 4) “Killa” will step back inside the Octagon to take on James Vick inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Trujillo was originally set to take on Evan Dunham, but an injury to Dunham forced him out of the fight.

Meanwhile, Vick was scheduled to take on Johnny Case. The injury bug struck again as Case went down. That leaves us with Trujillo vs. Vick, which is arguably the better match-up for the fans.

Speaking to the media (via MMAJunkie.com), Trujillo made it clear that he isn’t interested in pitter-patter action. If Trujillo has his way, this one won’t be pretty.

“I see this fight – it’s going to be brutal. I’m going out there for a knockout, but I’m not going to be reckless. That’s just my style – I go for the kill. You can always expect for me to hurt this guy as bad as I can.”

Trujillo isn’t lacking in confidence and for good reason. His only losses inside the Octagon have been to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Having won three in a row, “Killa” plans on extending his streak to four.

“I’m not worried about (respect). I like being a sleeper. After this win, it’ll be four in a row and all of a sudden people will be like, ‘Hey, he’s on a four-fight winning streak.’ I don’t mind being the sleeper. It is what it is. But I do plan on making some noise here real, real soon.”

The main event of the UFC’s Super Bowl weekend card features the return of the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Fresh off his military duties, Jung will be welcomed back by No. 9 ranked featherweight Dennis Bermudez. “The Menace” has won two straight bouts, while Jung hasn’t competed since August 2013.