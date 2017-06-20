Adam Braidwood, Tim Hague’s Final Opponent, Comments On Death

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Adam Braidwood has broken his silence following the death of former UFC fighter Tim Hague.

Over the weekend, Braidwood knocked Hague out during their boxing match in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. While Hague was responsive after the fight, he later passed away following surgery on his brain.

In a video message posted on his Twitter account, the former CFL football player discussed the situation.

“Rip brother you will live in my heart forever,” Braidwood posted. “I will fight for us both now. I know that’s what you would have wanted.”

Braidwood and Hague were friends before they went to battle inside the ring. After knocking Hague out, Braidwood helped get him to his corner but said he “knew in the ring” that something wasn’t right with his opponent.

