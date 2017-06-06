Adam Meredith: ‘I can control how hard I work’ (Exclusive)

By
Tim Thompson
-
0
Adam Meredith
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Last Friday night June 2nd, Shamrock FC 290 went down at the River City Casino in St. Louis, MO. On the card was the tough Adam Meredith, looking for to get his first win after a long lay off due to a torn labrum. Meredith ended up dropping the fight to his opponent by submission in the first round. Though he would never use it as an excuse, the injury bug has not been kind to Meredith over the last 24 months.

In an exclusive interview with MMANews.com pre-fight, Adam talked about how long layoffs can affect you:

” A long layoff like that definitley doesn’t help. Ya know, coming off that fight with Jordan Dowdt, was the fourth fight in a row, all finishes. A lot of things start clicking. Timing. You just kind of get this momentum behind you, so it sucks. Having a long layoff and getting injured and what not, but it’s just part of the game…”

Between his fights with current Shamrock FC 290 Champion Zak Bucia and his last fight against up and coming prospect Chel Erwin-Davis, Meredith was sidelined again by injury. Having to pull out of a previous fight after an incident in training.

Since Friday rumors have started to swirl that Meredith is considering retirement, base on some things put out on social media post fight. I have reached out to Adam, but have yet to receive comment on the matter.

Hopefully Adam sticks around for a while. A 2015 “Regional Fighter of the Year” it would be a shame not to see someone as talented as Adam give it one more go. For the latest on Adam check back here and follow him on Twitter @ImposedWill.

 

Latest MMA News

Matthew Lopez

Matthew Lopez is Eyeing Top 10 Bantamweights After UFC 212 Win

0
Matthew Lopez is coming off a first-round finish over Johnny Eduardo at UFC 212. The victory has Lopez eyeing top 10 talent in the Ultimate Fighting...
Adam Meredith

Adam Meredith: ‘I can control how hard I work’ (Exclusive)

0
Last Friday night June 2nd, Shamrock FC 290 went down at the River City Casino in St. Louis, MO. On the card was the...
Thomas Almeida

Thomas Almeida Says His Mind is on Jimmie Rivera, Not Cody Garbrandt

0
Thomas Almeida's focus is on Jimmie Rivera, not Cody Garbrandt. Almeida is set to compete in a pivotal bout in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC)...
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson Feels Conor McGregor Will Look ‘Really Ridiculous’ Boxing Floyd Mayweather

0
Count Mike Tyson as another boxing icon that doesn't give Conor McGregor a chance against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. It's well known by...
Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar Doesn’t See How Cub Swanson is Considered For Title Shot

0
Frankie Edgar feels he's "The Answer" for Max Holloway's first contender, not Cub Swanson. Edgar has won two straight bouts and has been victorious in...
Max Holloway

Video: Max Holloway Receives Hero’s Welcome in Hawaii After UFC 212 Win

0
Max Holloway shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world this past weekend when he defeated Jose Aldo in his own home country of Brazil...
Joseph Benavidez

Joseph Benavidez Gives Time Frame For Return to Octagon After ACL Tear

0
Former UFC flyweight title challenger and current No. 1-ranked 125-pounder Joseph Benavidez was forced out of his first mixed martial arts (MMA) bout due...
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling Says Popularity in MMA Has to be Organic

0
Aljamain Sterling is all for big personalities, as long as it's genuine. Sterling saw Raphael Assuncao's performance against Marlon Moraes at UFC 212. "The Funk...
Viviane Pereira

Viviane Pereira Says She Caught Conjunctivitis Weeks Before UFC 212

0
Viviane Pereira had more to deal with in her preparation for UFC 212 than previous bouts. Pereira took on Jamie Moyle this past Saturday night (June...

Ep. 24: MMA News Podcast with Zak Ottow and Jon Tuck

0
It may be late, but we couldn't let you miss out on the great conversations we had with the UFC's Zak Ottow and Jon Tuck....
Load more