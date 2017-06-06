Adam Meredith: ‘I can control how hard I work’ (Exclusive)

Last Friday night June 2nd, Shamrock FC 290 went down at the River City Casino in St. Louis, MO. On the card was the tough Adam Meredith, looking for to get his first win after a long lay off due to a torn labrum. Meredith ended up dropping the fight to his opponent by submission in the first round. Though he would never use it as an excuse, the injury bug has not been kind to Meredith over the last 24 months.

In an exclusive interview with MMANews.com pre-fight, Adam talked about how long layoffs can affect you:

” A long layoff like that definitley doesn’t help. Ya know, coming off that fight with Jordan Dowdt, was the fourth fight in a row, all finishes. A lot of things start clicking. Timing. You just kind of get this momentum behind you, so it sucks. Having a long layoff and getting injured and what not, but it’s just part of the game…”

Between his fights with current Shamrock FC 290 Champion Zak Bucia and his last fight against up and coming prospect Chel Erwin-Davis, Meredith was sidelined again by injury. Having to pull out of a previous fight after an incident in training.

Since Friday rumors have started to swirl that Meredith is considering retirement, base on some things put out on social media post fight. I have reached out to Adam, but have yet to receive comment on the matter.

Hopefully Adam sticks around for a while. A 2015 “Regional Fighter of the Year” it would be a shame not to see someone as talented as Adam give it one more go. For the latest on Adam check back here and follow him on Twitter @ImposedWill.