Adam Milstead Explains UFC Houston Controversy: ‘I Never Told my Corner my Knee Was Jacked’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

Things took an unfortunate turn for Adam Milstead last night (Feb. 4).

“The Prototype” took on Curtis Blaydes inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Milstead came into the bout on an eight-fight winning streak. He was also fresh off his successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut against Chris de la Rocha.

Blaydes had recovered from a TKO loss to fast-rising heavyweight Francis Ngannou with a second-round finish of Cody East. “Razor’s” win sent East packing from the UFC.

When Milstead and Blaydes went toe-to-toe, something appeared amiss. Blaydes landed several takedowns in the opening frame and one of them caused a noticeable amount of pain to “The Prototype’s” right knee.

Milstead made it to the second round, but the outcome was tough to watch. On another takedown, Milstead suffered an ugly knee injury that ended the fight.

Many fans and analysts including UFC color commentator Brian Stann criticized Milstead’s corner for allowing him to fight in the second stanza.

Milstead took to his Twitter account and explained why his cornermen sent him back out:

