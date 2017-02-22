Adam Townsend Hopes to Get The Call to Major Promotion After LFA 5 (Exclusive)

Adam Townsend is ready to take center stage at Legacy Fighting Alliance’s (LFA) fifth event.

Townsend will do battle with Marcus Edwards in a lightweight contest at LFA 5. The event will take place inside the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado this Friday night (Feb. 24). LFA 5 airs live on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET.

In an interview with MMANews.com, Townsend said his opponent has some attributes going for him. While “Prime Time” has respect for Edwards, he believes he’ll be superior in all aspects of mixed martial arts (MMA) on fight night. After the bout, he hopes to get called up to a major promotion:

“I just watched a few little clips of him on YouTube and he seems to be pretty good. He’s explosive, he’s wild, he’s powerful. It makes for a great fight between the two of us, but I think I’m better everywhere honestly. And I think that my time’s come and hopefully I get the call up after this fight.”

LFA has been pumping out events quickly since the merger with Resurrection Fighting Alliance took place. LFA 5 will be the promotion’s third and final event this month. Townsend is happy that his bout with Edwards isn’t lost in the shuffle.

“Yeah man, Ryan sent me all those (promo videos), made sure I’ve shared them on and everything like that. They’re doing a great job man, they’re hyping this fight up well. I was worried that me or Marcus neither one wouldn’t get that much attention or just the card in general where they’re having so many of them. Sometimes it can be good and sometimes it can be bad on promoting whichever one they want to promote. Whether it’s a title fight or a non-title fight, just a main event like mine and Marcus’. But I think they’ve done a phenomenal job on promoting the fight and doing extra things and just treating us both very well. LFA’s a top notch promotion.”

You can listen to the full interview, which starts around 19:13, below: