Advert For Bellator 183: Henderson vs. ‘Pitbull’ Released (Video)

Bellator 183 is on the horizon and the official advert has been released.

The event is set to take place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California on Sept. 23. In the main event, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Benson Henderson will do battle with Patricky “Pitbull” Freire. In the co-main event, Paul Daley takes on Lorenz Larkin.

You can check out the description for the video below:

“Coming up: Bellator 183 Benson Henderson vs. Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Roy Nelson vs. Javy Ayala, and Paul Daley vs. Lorenz Larkin. Don’t miss the epic event, September 23rd, LIVE and FREE on SPIKE! Get your tickets now!”