After Ryan Bader, King Mo Wants Winner of Fedor vs. Mitrione

Moneyweight may just be the busiest division in all of MMA. Despite the recent (as in last night) announcement that King Mo Lawal (21–6 (1)) would be facing Ryan Bader (22-5) in the main event of Bellator 180 (prior to the PPV-only Bellator NYC) in June, Mo already has his sights set on the next bout after that. Specifically, he wants the winner of Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione.

Well, why not?

Said the quotable Lawal (via MMAJunkie),

I’m cool with (fighting Bader). But at the same time, I wouldn’t mind fighting the winner of Mitrione and Fedor. I just want to bounce – I want both titles. I want two title shots. I want to fight for the 205 belt and heavyweight belt.

Seems like everyone wants to be a two-weight class champion these days. Not that you can blame him. And Mo has certainly talked the talk and walked the walk, staying busy and fighting at both light heavyweight and heavyweight in Bellator and Japan’s Rizin FF.

I just want to fight everybody. The more you keep on winning, the more title shots you’ll get, or you’ll have chances to get title shots. I’m just trying to fight and win at any weight class.

Having earned what should be a title eliminator against Bader by defeating rival Quinton “Rampage” Jackson via decision at Bellator 175 in Chicago Friday, Lawal is certainly back on track for another shot at gold.

Bellator 180 takes place June 24 at the fabled Madison Square Garden in New York City.