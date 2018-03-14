After Taking Knockout Loss, Jimi Manuwa is Back to Give One at UFC London

Jimi Manuwa plans to dish out some punishment this Saturday (March 17).

Manuwa is back in action at UFC London and he’ll be taking on a familiar foe. The “Poster Boy” is set to meet Jan Blachowicz once again. In their first encounter back in April 2015, Manuwa picked up the unanimous decision victory.

Fast forward to nearly three full years later, Manuwa is looking to rebound from a quick knockout loss to Volkan Oezdemir. Meanwhile, Blachowicz hopes to extend his winning streak to three. Avenging a prior loss in the process would be icing on the cake.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Manuwa said he’s ready to put his recent knockout loss in the past and dish out a finish:

“You get caught, and with us being big guys I expect the fight to go one way or the other. It’s kill or be killed. I’ve knocked out a lot of people in my career, and (now) I’ve taken one. It is what it is. I can also give it as well as take it. I took one for the love of the sport. Now I’m back to give one.”

If Manuwa’s track record is anything to go by, he has a chance at achieving his goal. Manuwa has 15 knockouts in his 17 professional mixed martial arts victories. On the flip side, Blachowicz hasn’t been stopped since March 2011.

