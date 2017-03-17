After Two Title Bouts, Stephen Thompson Still Believes he Can Beat Tyron Woodley

Stephen Thompson hasn’t lost hope.

Despite failing to capture Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold twice against welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley, “Wonderboy” still feels he has the ability to emerge victorious. In their first encounter, the two 170-pounders fought to a majority draw at UFC 205.

While the first bout was considered to be an exciting fight among fans and analysts, the rematch failed to live up to expectations. For over four rounds, the two were cautious and weren’t very offensive. “The Chosen One” rocked Thompson late in the final round, but that was considered to be the only highlight of the bout.

“Wonderboy” fell short in the rematch in a majority decision loss. During a recent appearance on Submission Radio (via MMAMania.com), Thompson expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Woodley despite the setbacks: