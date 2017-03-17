After Two Title Bouts, Stephen Thompson Still Believes he Can Beat Tyron Woodley

Stephen Thompson hasn’t lost hope.
Despite failing to capture Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold twice against welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley, “Wonderboy” still feels he has the ability to emerge victorious. In their first encounter, the two 170-pounders fought to a majority draw at UFC 205.
While the first bout was considered to be an exciting fight among fans and analysts, the rematch failed to live up to expectations. For over four rounds, the two were cautious and weren’t very offensive. “The Chosen One” rocked Thompson late in the final round, but that was considered to be the only highlight of the bout.
“Wonderboy” fell short in the rematch in a majority decision loss. During a recent appearance on Submission Radio (via MMAMania.com), Thompson expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Woodley despite the setbacks:
“I feel I can go out there and I know I can beat him. I mean just in the last two fights, I know if I put forth just a little bit more effort and actually go out there and just do what I know I can do, just fight, you know, I know I can beat him. I know I can do it. And the fans do too. Of course, you’re out there being cautious, but sometimes you gotta grit your teeth, bite down on that mouthpiece and go. And I didn’t do that in the last fight. And that’s something that I know if I go out there and do, then I’ll end up winning. But the fight happened twice and I’ll fight who I gotta fight next and we’ll do it again.”