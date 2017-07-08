Amanda Nunes OUT Of UFC 213 Main Event

By
Tim Thompson
-

Unfortunately for the UFC and fans across the world, the UFC 213 Main Event has been scrapped. Amanda Nunes and Valentina Schevchenko were scheduled to fight tonight for Amanda’s Bantamweight title, but according to MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, Nunes has been feeling under the weather since yesterday.

After several outlets reported it possible the fight may be off. The UFC came out and confirmed that early this afternoon. The highly anticipated, previous Co-Main Event, bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker will take the Main Event bill. With the fight being for the UFC’s interim Middleweight Title.

This seems to be a developing trend since USADA’s IV bans went into effect in 2016. Already being drained from weight cutting, a simple virus can destroy a fighters body and without the ability to re hydrate via IV, things like this will happen. Just ask fighters such as Aspen Ladd, Ian McCall, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While this is something that no one wanted, this is something that fans and fighters alike should get used to. USADA isn’t going anywhere, so odds are, neither are these last minute pull outs.

Stay tuned with mmanews.com to get the latest on Amanda Nunes and follow along with us all night as we give you the play by play for everything going down tonight at UFC 213.

