Last year, SBG Ireland coach John Kavanagh decided to require that all his fighters undergo brain scans before representing his gym in combat. It sparked a fair amount of talk in the MMA world — but today, one key member of his gym has retired due to an abnormality in her brain scan. Aisling Daly, a veteran of The Ultimate Fighter 20, has called it a day as a result of a “small hemorrhage” likely incurred months earlier.

Daly, who also fought under Bellator, Cage Rage, Cage Warriors, and Invicta FC during the course of her twenty-two fight pro career, last competed in 2015 at UFC Fight Night 76. There she won a unanimous decision victory over Ericka Almeida to bring her UFC career to 2-1. She had not been seen in action since.

In a heartfelt post to social media, Daly explained that it was unlikely she could be cleared to compete, and even if she could find a doctor who would clear her, it would be extremely unwise.