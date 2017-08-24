Al Bernstein Believes McGregor-Mayweather Can Hit 5 Million PPV Buys

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Al Bernstein
Image Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Legendary boxing commentator Al Bernstein recognizes the magnitude of a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather “super fight.”

Bernstein has witnessed many bouts that go beyond normal standards including Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Bernstein said that McGregor vs. Mayweather feels even bigger:

“I do. The hardcore boxing fan will say, ‘Oh he’s equating it!’ and I’m not equating it in the ring necessarily but just the sheer amount of attention it’s getting. Quantitatively – this isn’t a scientific way of looking at it – my phone’s blowing up more than it did for Mayweather-Pacquiao. I have a friend who’s not even a sports fan, he doesn’t even watch the Super Bowl, and he’s buying this fight.”

McGregor vs. Mayweather will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night (Aug. 26).

