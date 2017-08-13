Al Bernstein Talks McGregor vs. Mayweather, Says It’s Intriguing

Boxing broadcasting legend Al Bernstein is feeling the buzz surrounding Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

Bernstein will call the “super fight” along with Mauro Ranallo and Paulie Malignaggi. The fight will air live on Showtime pay-per-view. The bout has been criticized by many as McGregor has never competed in a professional boxing match.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Bernstein explained why the fight holds his interest:

“This is an intriguing … probably one of the most intriguing situations that I’ve ever been in in 35 years of broadcasting. Because this match is way different than anything obviously. Part of the intrigue of it to me is normally in boxing or MMA when promoters say, ‘Oh, we have a match. We’re pretty sure the public is going to be interested in this. Let’s put it out there and promote it.’ This fight kind of started the reverse.”

Bernstein then said the fight is being made due to popular demand.

“This fight started because people seem to want to see it. The fighters themselves stoked the flames. People stoked the flames. And whatever people think of this match and the veracity of it, at the of the day it’s happening because people seem to want to see it.”