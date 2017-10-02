Al Iaquinta Doesn’t Believe Kevin Lee Deserves Interim Title Shot

Al Iaquinta doesn’t agree with Kevin Lee receiving an interim lightweight title shot.

On Oct. 7, Lee will take on Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 216. The winner will be recognized as the interim UFC lightweight champion. With that said, there’s no guarantee that a title unification bout is next for the winner.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Iaquinta said Lee has no business being in a title bout:

“There’s a lot of other people that should have gotten a title shot. He had a good interview. He was in the right place at the right time. He won the fight, Ferguson happened to be doing the FOX thing. They had a little back and forth. I think Kevin Lee, I don’t think he’s there.”

He went on to explain why he doesn’t think highly of Lee’s skills.

I think Kevin Lee, he’s big, he’s strong, he’s a good wrestler. But his stand up is not there, he’s stiff. I don’t know. When I was growing up, I’d look at guys and I’d go, well he’s got some talent there, he’s good. He’s like championship worthy. Fighting brings out people. You can see what people are made of. I know exactly what he’s made of. I can see it clear as day.”