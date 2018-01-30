Al Iaquinta Fighting Paul Felder on ‘One-Fight Deal’

Al Iaquinta was given a new contract when he first agreed to meet Paul Felder at UFC 218.

But after that bout fell through due to an injury to the former Ultimate Fighter runner-up, he remained on the sidelines awaiting the right kind of deal from the UFC.

Iaquinta told The MMA Hour Monday that he received that offer, as he’ll face Felder at UFC 223.

“It’s a one-fight deal in my mind, that’s all I’ve got to worry about,” he said (thanks to MMA Fighting for transcribing). “I’m only worried about one fight.

“In my mind, it’s a one-fight deal. In their mind, it’s a one-fight deal.”

Iaquinta, who is coming off a knockout of Diego Sanchez and is on a five-fight win streak overall, said he reached out to the UFC and matchmaker Sean Shelby and that the promotion “gave me what I wanted.”

“They gave me exactly what I asked for,” he added. “They gave me just enough so I don’t give a (expletive) when I get in there. I won’t be holding anything back. I’m getting paid enough to where I’m scary. When I’m in that state of mind, there’s a problem.

“They gave me just enough to where I get in there and I don’t give a (expletive). I’m not tapping out to a choke like some of these guys who are getting paid a lot of money. I’m going for it.”